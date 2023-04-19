Multilateral devt banks need transformative reform: FM Sitharaman2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:21 PM IST
Sitharaman met the group, led by former United States (US) treasury secretary Lawrence Summers and veteran Indian policymaker N.K. Singh over the weekend in Washington DC before departing for India.
WASHINGTON : In a meeting with the G20 expert group on strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs), Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for a “transformative" rather than incremental change in the banks; a “holistic" rather than fragmented approach to reform; and the need for more financing to achieve both developmental and climate goals, without viewing them as mutually exclusive.
