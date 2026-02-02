Nirmala Sitharaman calls out ‘hidden prejudice’ around Budget Day attire: ‘Will they ever ask a male finance minister?’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has spoken about the scrutiny she faces over her appearance on Budget Day, calling it a reflection of deeply embedded and often unspoken gender biases that women in public life continue to encounter.

Referring to the recurring attention on the saree she wears while presenting the Union Budget, Sitharaman said such discussions are usually not rooted in hostility but stem from assumptions that emerge casually in everyday interactions.

Hidden prejudices surface in casual remarks "Not that we consciously cherish or nurture it, but it exists within us and often comes out in conversation. Comments like, 'What kind of clothes is she wearing?' or 'What is she doing?' reflect how women are viewed, rather than being seen as individuals with ideas and capabilities," the Finance Minister said.

She added that she often chooses to confront such remarks directly when they arise.

We would never judge a man this way "I can tell them, 'This is not how it should be done'. As women, we would never look at a man and say, 'He shouldn't do it this way'. We simply wouldn't. I don't think such remarks are usually made with ill intent, but hidden prejudices do surface at times. I'll share my own experience. Every year, it becomes a topic around me, people ask, 'What are you going to wear on Budget Day?'" Sitharaman said.

Budget speech and key announcements The comments came amid heightened attention on Sitharaman’s Union Budget speech, which lasted 124 minutes and outlined the government’s economic roadmap for the upcoming financial year.

Presenting her ninth consecutive Budget, the Finance Minister announced a sharp rise in capital expenditure, pegging it at ₹12.2 lakh crore for 2026-27. She also projected a fiscal deficit of 4.3 per cent of gross domestic product.