Nirmala Sitharaman dismisses ‘One Nation One Election’ initiative for upcoming polls

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at a talk at the SRM University in Kattankulathur, Tamil Nadu, dismissed the idea of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ and said that it would not be implemented in the upcoming elections, reported the news agency PTI on April 5.

Advertisement

Also Read | Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit the UK and US in April

Sitharaman disclosed that nearly ₹1 lakh crore was spent on the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, and such expenditures can be reduced through simultaneous elections in India.

The Finance Minister also highlighted that if simultaneous elections are held, nearly 1.5 per cent or ₹4.50 lakh crore will be added to the nation's gross domestic product (GDP).

“If simultaneous elections are held for electing the members of Parliament and Assembly, about 1.5 per cent growth will be added to the country's GDP. In value terms, ₹4.50 lakh crore will get added to the economy. This is a black and white example of One Nation One Election' concept” said Nirmala Sitharaman, according to the agency report.

‘False Campaign’ At the SRM University talk, Sitharaman also alleged that some political parties were blindly opposing the ‘One Nation One Election’ initiative by “spreading a false campaign” on the topic.

Advertisement

The Finance Minister confirmed that simultaneous polls will only take place after the year 2034 and the groundwork is current underway to make that vision a reality.

Read More

“This concept was widely discussed during several occasions. It was not something introduced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This One Nation One Election' was in existence till 1960s. Instead of blindly opposing it, if it has been supported considering its benefit, the One Nation One Election' concept will make the country move forward,” Sitharaman said, reported the news agency.

FM Sitharaman also alleged that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK's) Patriarch M Karunanidhi earlier supported the ‘One Nation One Election’ idea.

However, she also mentioned that his son and the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, do not share that idea and is not in support of the ‘One Nation One Election’. Advertisement