Nirmala Sitharaman dubs patriarchy a ‘Leftist concept’, asks ‘how did Indira Gandhi…?’

Sitharaman discussed government innovation support and youth internships with CMS Business School students. She challenged patriarchal norms, encouraging women to assert themselves, and cited historical female figures as examples of breaking barriers in society and science.

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2024, 09:03 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dubbed patriarchy a ‘concept invented by the Left’ on Saturday as she addressed a college event in Bengaluru. She also countered conventional views on patriarchy and urged women to “stand up for themselves” and forge ahead in public spaces.

“Don’t get carried away by fantastic jargons. If you're able to stand up for yourself and speak logically, patriarchy cannot stop women, certainly not in a country like India. Patriarchy couldn't stop freedom fighters like Aruna Asaf Ali, Sarojini Naidu and others. Women are sending such wonderful satellites, rockets and spaceships and most of those women wear saree, have clumsy hair etc. Which patriarchy stopped these scientists here?” she asked.

The Finance Minister cited several people including former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as shining examples of women who had broken through the glass ceiling.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman reviews Income Tax Act 1961

Sitharaman met students from CMS Business School on Saturday and discussed various measures undertaken by the Centre to support innovation. She also touched upon various government schemes available for young people — including 1 crore internships for ‘unemployable youth’ in the age group of 21 to 24 years old.

"We do not just support innovation by bringing out policies," she said, adding that the Indian government is doing its best to ensure that such innovations find markets too.

She cited the support mechanism that is available for MSMEs as an example. The FM said 40% of all government procurements is coming from MSMEs. 

"That is why we have more than 2 lakh startups today in India and more than 130 have become unicorns. The opportunity is immense but is not fully utilised," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 09:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaNirmala Sitharaman dubs patriarchy a ‘Leftist concept’, asks ‘how did Indira Gandhi…?’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.00-110.00
      Chennai
      79,381.00-110.00
      Delhi
      79,533.00-110.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.00-110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.