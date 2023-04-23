Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes caution in following financial influencers, ponzi apps to protect hard-earned money1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 01:57 PM IST
- Sitharaman further stated that the government is currently cracking down on these fraudulent schemes more aggressively than ever before.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday stressed the importance of being vigilant while following social, financial influencers and Ponzi applications to safeguard one's hard-earned money.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×