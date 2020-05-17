In the fifth and final announcement of the government’s measures to combat coronavirus and make the country more self-reliant, the government today announced an additional ₹40,000 crore allocation for the rural employment guarantee scheme to help provide jobs to migrant workers returning home.

The ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus package to deal with the fallout of COVID-19 includes ₹8.01 lakh crore of liquidity measures announced by the Reserve Bank since March.

The finance minister on Wednesday had announced a series of liquidity measures for millions of small businesses reeling under the impact of COVID-19 lockdown, including collateral-free automatic loans worth ₹3 lakh crore.

The announcements came after the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis.

Here's the break-up of ₹20 lakh crore 'Aatm Nirbhar Bharat' stimulus package:

Earlier measures: ₹1,92,000 crore

Revenue lost due to tax concessions announced since March 22: ₹7,800 crore

PM Garib Kalyan Package: ₹1,70,000 crore

PM's announcement for health sector: ₹15,000 crore

Tranche 1: ₹5,94,550 crore

The five-part stimulus package announced beginning May 13 comprised ₹5.94 lakh crore in the first tranche that provided credit line to small businesses and support to shadow banks and electricity distribution companies.

Emergency working capital facility for businesses including MSMEs: ₹3 lakh crore

Subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs: ₹20,000 crore

Fund of fund for MSMEs: ₹50,000 crore

EPF support for businesses and workers: ₹2,800 crore

Reduction in EPF rates: ₹6,750 crore

Special liquidity scheme for NBFCs, HFCs and MGIS: ₹30,000 crore

Partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for liabilities of NBFCs and MFIs: ₹45,000 crore

DISCOMS: ₹90,000 crore reduction in TDS/TCS rates: ₹50,000 crore

Tranche 2: ₹3,10,000 crore

The second tranche included free foodgrain to stranded migrant workers for two months and credit to farmers, totalling ₹3.10 lakh crore.

Free food grain supply for migrant workers for 2 months: ₹3,500 crore

interest subvention for MUDRA Shishu loans: ₹1,500 crore

Special credit facility for street vendors: ₹5,000 crore

Housing CLSS-MIG: ₹70,000 crore

Additional emergency WCF through NABARD: ₹30,000 crore

Additional credit through KCC: ₹2 lakh crore

Tranche 3: ₹1,50,000 crore

﻿Stimulus under Part-3 which included incentives for Food Micro Enterprises, totalling 1.5 lakh crore.

MFEs: ₹10,000 crore

PM Matsya Sampada Yojana: ₹20,000 crore

TOP to TOTAL: ₹500 crore

Agri infra fund: ₹1 lakh crore

Animal husbandry infra development fund: ₹15,000 crore

Promotion of herbal cultivation: ₹4,000 crore

Beekeeping initiative: ₹500 crore

Tranche 4+5: ₹48,100 crore

The fourth and fifth tranches that dealt mostly with structural reforms totalled to ₹48,100 crore.

Viability gap funding: ₹8,100 crore

Additional MGNREGS: ₹40,000 crore

RBI measures: ₹8,01,603 crore

Total: 20,97,053 crore

