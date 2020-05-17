Nirmala Sitharaman gives break-up of the 20 lakh crore economic package

In the fifth and final announcement of the government’s measures to combat coronavirus and make the country more self-reliant, the government today announced an additional ₹40,000 crore allocation for the rural employment guarantee scheme to help provide jobs to migrant workers returning home.

In the fifth and final announcement of the government’s measures to combat coronavirus and make the country more self-reliant, the government today announced an additional ₹40,000 crore allocation for the rural employment guarantee scheme to help provide jobs to migrant workers returning home.

The ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus package to deal with the fallout of COVID-19 includes ₹8.01 lakh crore of liquidity measures announced by the Reserve Bank since March.

The ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus package to deal with the fallout of COVID-19 includes ₹8.01 lakh crore of liquidity measures announced by the Reserve Bank since March. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The finance minister on Wednesday had announced a series of liquidity measures for millions of small businesses reeling under the impact of COVID-19 lockdown, including collateral-free automatic loans worth ₹3 lakh crore.

The announcements came after the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis.

Here's the break-up of ₹20 lakh crore 'Aatm Nirbhar Bharat' stimulus package:

Earlier measures: ₹1,92,000 crore

Revenue lost due to tax concessions announced since March 22: ₹7,800 crore

PM Garib Kalyan Package: ₹1,70,000 crore

PM's announcement for health sector: ₹15,000 crore

Tranche 1: ₹5,94,550 crore

The five-part stimulus package announced beginning May 13 comprised ₹5.94 lakh crore in the first tranche that provided credit line to small businesses and support to shadow banks and electricity distribution companies.

Emergency working capital facility for businesses including MSMEs: ₹3 lakh crore

Subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs: ₹20,000 crore

Fund of fund for MSMEs: ₹50,000 crore

EPF support for businesses and workers: ₹2,800 crore

Reduction in EPF rates: ₹6,750 crore

Special liquidity scheme for NBFCs, HFCs and MGIS: ₹30,000 crore

Partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for liabilities of NBFCs and MFIs: ₹45,000 crore

DISCOMS: ₹90,000 crore reduction in TDS/TCS rates: ₹50,000 crore

Tranche 2: ₹3,10,000 crore

The second tranche included free foodgrain to stranded migrant workers for two months and credit to farmers, totalling ₹3.10 lakh crore.

Free food grain supply for migrant workers for 2 months: ₹3,500 crore

interest subvention for MUDRA Shishu loans: ₹1,500 crore

Special credit facility for street vendors: ₹5,000 crore

Housing CLSS-MIG: ₹70,000 crore

Additional emergency WCF through NABARD: ₹30,000 crore

Additional credit through KCC: ₹2 lakh crore

Tranche 3: ₹1,50,000 crore

﻿Stimulus under Part-3 which included incentives for Food Micro Enterprises, totalling 1.5 lakh crore.

MFEs: ₹10,000 crore

PM Matsya Sampada Yojana: ₹20,000 crore

TOP to TOTAL: ₹500 crore

Agri infra fund: ₹1 lakh crore

Animal husbandry infra development fund: ₹15,000 crore

Promotion of herbal cultivation: ₹4,000 crore

Beekeeping initiative: ₹500 crore

Tranche 4+5: ₹48,100 crore

The fourth and fifth tranches that dealt mostly with structural reforms totalled to ₹48,100 crore.

Viability gap funding: ₹8,100 crore

Additional MGNREGS: ₹40,000 crore

RBI measures: ₹8,01,603 crore

Total: 20,97,053 crore

Topics economic package