Nirmala Sitharaman in US from Tuesday, to attend IMF, World Bank annual meetings

Finance Minister will be on a visit to US from Tuesday and is scheduled to attend annual meetings of International Monetary Fund and the World Bank
With the aim of highlighting India's policy priorities and showcasing India's attractiveness as an investment destination, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend several meetings on her visit to the United States. She will also attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank who are likely to deliberate on the state of the global economy.
Sitharaman will be on a six-day visit to the US from 11 October to 16 October and will have separate meetings with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and World Bank President David Malpass to discuss the areas of mutual interest.
The minister will also attend G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, as well as meet with business leaders and investors.
"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will be traveling to the USA on an official visit beginning October 11, 2022. During her visit, Smt. Sitharaman will be attending the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings," an official statement said.
The minister's itinerary also includes bilateral meetings with the delegates of Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bhutan, New Zealand, Egypt, Germany, Mauritius, UAE, Iran and the Netherlands.
One-on-one meetings are also scheduled between the minister and leaders/heads of OECD, the European Commission and UNDP.
Sitharaman will also speak at John Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) about India's unique Digital Public Goods story and the multiplier effects created in India through the interlinkages of 'Technology, Finance, and Governance.'
She will also take part in a fireside chat at the Brookings Institution on 'India's Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy.'
Later in the visit, the finance minister will participate in roundtable discussions with USIBC and USISPF on 'Strengthening Investment and Innovation in the India-US Corridor' and 'Investing in India's Digital Revolution.'
