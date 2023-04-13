India remains concerned about global economic outlook, geopolitical environment: Nirmala Sitharaman4 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 08:48 AM IST
- The need of the hour is a people centric, equity driven, consensus-based, and collective approach to face global developmental challenges, Nirmala Sitharaman said
India remains concerned about the global economic outlook and geopolitical environment, despite this year's projected growth rate of over six per cent for the country's economy, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.
