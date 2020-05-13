Nirmala Sitharaman Live Updates: FM to release details of economic package

NEW DELHI : As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will shortly release details of the ₹20 lakh crore economic package to revive the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Aimed at all sections of the society, including the middle-class, SMEs, labourers, farmers and the industry, the economic package is themed around the 'Self-reliant India campaign'.

Sitharaman is expected to announce details of the full economic package gradually over the next few days with the first tranche being announced today. Both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the finance ministry had already announced some relief measures in the first phase of the lockdown which began from March 25.

- PM Modi has also hinted at major economic reforms.

-Sitharaman had yesterday said that the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India campaign does not imply isolationism or becoming exclusionist. "We’ll build capacities, skill people and compete globally acquiring strengths. We’ll build the local. After all, every global brand began with their local strength. We shall integrate with GVCs," she had said.

-In late March, the Narendra government had announced fiscal measures worth ₹1.7 lakh crore while the RBI offered liquidity support of ₹3.7 lakh crore in March and ₹2 lakh crore in April.

- Sitharaman's press conference begins at 4 pm

