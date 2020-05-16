NEW DELHI : After having announced economic package and relief measures for farmers, migrant labourers, MSMEs, SMEs, NBFCs, MFIs and other categories, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is now releasing the fourth tranche of her ₹20 lakh crore economic package today. As announced the Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, the stimulus to revive the Indian economy hit by coronavirus is being released in several tranches. Equivalent to 10% of India's GDP, the economic package includes both fiscal and liquidity measures to make India self-reliant under the 'Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan'.

Nirmala Sitharaman press conference speech LIVE Updates:

-Policy reforms to fast-track investment. The govt will fast-track investment clearance through a empowered group of secretaries: FM

-Today's announcements to focus on structural reforms: FM

-No cronism has developed through banks: FM

-Today's tranche is related to exploring new horizons of growth.

-FM begins speech.

-Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked Sitharaman to reconsider the package and think about direct cash transfer, 200 working days under MNREGA, money for farmers, etc.

-FM's presser begins at 4 pm

-Sitharaman had yesterday announced three major reforms in the agricultural sector -- amendments to Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers, agriculture marketing reforms and agriculture produce price and quality assurance.

-Sitharaman is doing a series of press conferences after the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced ₹20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with the economic impact of COVID-19.

Share Via