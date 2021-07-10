Nirmala Sitharaman offers CoWIN platform to other nations for free

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday offered to share CoWIN platform with other nations for free, saying that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits.

Participating on the second day of the ongoing G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, Sitharaman shared India's successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman shared how #CoWIN application has efficiently supported scale and scope of our vaccination & #India has made this platform freely available to all countries given our firm belief that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits," a tweet said.

During the meeting, discussions of finance ministers were focused on policies for economic recovery, sustainable finance and International Taxation.

"In policies for recovery session, FM discussed 3 catalysts of economic recovery- #Digitalization #ClimateAction & #SustainableInfrastructure; shared India's successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic," another tweet said.

This is the third time that G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors are gathering under the Italian G20 Presidency. The G20 members account for more than 80 per cent of world gross domestic product, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of population of the planet.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday ahead of the G20 Finance Ministers meet, Sitharaman participated through virtual mode in the G20 High Level tax symposium on Tax Policy and Climate Change. She emphasised on the role of technology in fighting climate change and called for international cooperation to increase supply of alternative sources of energy and technologies for adaptation.

Sitharaman shared India’s innovative policy mix for better environmental outcomes such as new energy map of India, digital innovation and emerging fuels, solar alliance for enabling clean energy and international promotion of energy efficiency and afforestation, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman discussed #GlobalEconomicRisks in view of emerging #CoVID19 variants and welcomed the Report of the #G20 High-Level Independent Panel on Financing #GlobalCommons for #PandemicPreparedness and Response," it tweeted





