Nirmala Sitharaman on banker's assault: Nothing should threaten their safety

Two days after a woman banker was attacked within the bank premises in Surat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said she has spoken to concerned officials including the Police Commissioner to ensure the safety of workers and timely action in the matter. She said nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees.

A woman bank employee in Canara Bank (erstwhile Syndicate Bank) was attacked at its Saroli branch in Surat on Monday evening. Following the incident, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) wrote a letter to Sitharaman, appealing to save bank staff from such attacks.

A woman bank employee in Canara Bank (erstwhile Syndicate Bank) was attacked at its Saroli branch in Surat on Monday evening. Following the incident, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) wrote a letter to Sitharaman, appealing to save bank staff from such attacks.

A short video went viral on Twitter on Tuesday which showed a person manhandling a female banker, following which #ShameSuratPolice started trending on Twitter.

"Will be closely following this matter. Wish to assure that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity. @canarabank @PIB_India @CP_SuratCity," Sitharaman tweeted.

Sitharaman said her office has spoken to Commissioner of Police, Surat City, R B Brahmbhatt, who has assured her that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately.

She said she has also spoken to Surat Collector Dhaval Patel on the incident. “Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night," the FM said.

“My office spoke to the Commissioner of Police... He has assured us that he himself will visit the branch and assure the staff of their safety. Also he assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately," Sitharaman added.