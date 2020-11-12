FM Sitharaman says 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme now in 28 states and UTs

To spur economic growth and boost demand amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday addressed a press conference on stimulus package.

FM Sitharaman's conference comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 sectors on 11 November.

While briefing the media, FM Sitharaman praised the Central Government’s ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme, saying that 28 states or Union Territories covering 68.8 crore beneficiaries have been brought under the national portability with effect from 1 September this year.

The Finance Minister further said that 68.6 crore beneficiaries will now benefit from these ration cards with intra-state portability.

View Full Image FM Nirmala Sitharaman praised the government's Atmanirbhar 1.0 scheme.

The 28 states, UTs are Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Sikkim, Mizoram, Telangana, Kerala, Punjab, Tripura, Bihar, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland and Uttarakhand.

Sitharaman also mentioned that there has been significant progress under the PM Svanidhi scheme. At least 26.62 lakh loan applications have been received and 13.78 lakh tonnes, totalling ₹1373.33 crore, have been sanctioned in 30 states and 6 UT under the scheme.

What is the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ system?

FM Sitharaman said this ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme will enable migrant workers and their family members to access Public Distribution System benefits from any Fair Price Shop in India.

One Nation One Ration Card facility aims to ensure the delivery of food security entitlements to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act irrespective of an individual's physical location.

Under the National Food Security Act, 2013, around 81 crore Indians are entitled to buy subsidised foodgrain, rice at ₹3/kg, wheat at ₹2/kg, and coarse grains at Re 1/kg, from their designated FPS of the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).

In the earlier system, a ration cardholder can buy foodgrains only from an FPS that has been assigned to her in the locality in which she lives. However, this has changed as the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ system is now operational.

