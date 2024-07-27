PIB fact checks Mamata Banerjee’s ‘mic stopped’ claim, Nirmala Sitharaman says ’speak truth’

Mamata Banerjee said her microphone was switched off after five minutes, while other chief ministers were allowed to speak for longer durations.

Livemint
Updated27 Jul 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(HT_PRINT)

While the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the government on Saturday fact-checked Mamata Banerjee's claim that her microphone was switched off after speaking for five minutes during the NITI Aayog meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister.

Banerjee claimed that other chief ministers were allowed to speak for longer durations. "This is insulting. I will not attend any further meetings," she added.

 

Also Read | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee walks out of NITI Aayog meet: ’mic was stopped’

Focusing on making India a developed country by 2047, Prime Minister Modi chaired the NITI Aayog's ninth Governing Council meeting.

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee's claim, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “CM Mamata Banerjee attended the Niti Aayog meeting. We all heard her. Every CM was given the allotted time and that was displayed on the screen which was present before every table...”

The Finance Minister added that the claim that her mic was put off is completely false.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar skips NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi

"She said in the media Every CM was given their due time to speak...It's unfortunate that the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has claimed that her mic was switched off which is not true...She should speak the truth behind this rather than again build a narrative based on falsehood," Nirmala Sitharaman told ANI.

The government has rejected Banerjee's claim and said her speaking time was over.

In a post on X, PIB Factcheck said it is "misleading" to say that Banerjee's microphone was switched off. "The clock only showed that her speaking time was over," it said.

The TMC supremo said that she doesn't have any problem with them (govt) giving special attention to some states, Banerjee said, “I asked why were they discriminating against other states. This should be reviewed. I am speaking for all the states. I said we are the ones who work while they only give directions.”

Also Read | ‘States can play active role to achieve Viksit Bharat@2047 aim,’ says PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin came out in support of his West Bengal counterpart.

"Is this Cooperative Federalism? Is this the way to treat a Chief Minister? The Union BJP government must understand that opposition parties are an integral part of our democracy and should not be treated as enemies to be silenced," he said in a post on X.

"Cooperative Federalism requires dialogue and respect for all voices," Stalin added.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 03:39 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaPIB fact checks Mamata Banerjee’s ‘mic stopped’ claim, Nirmala Sitharaman says ’speak truth’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue