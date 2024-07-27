Mamata Banerjee said her microphone was switched off after five minutes, while other chief ministers were allowed to speak for longer durations.

While the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the government on Saturday fact-checked Mamata Banerjee's claim that her microphone was switched off after speaking for five minutes during the NITI Aayog meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banerjee claimed that other chief ministers were allowed to speak for longer durations. "This is insulting. I will not attend any further meetings," she added.

Focusing on making India a developed country by 2047, Prime Minister Modi chaired the NITI Aayog's ninth Governing Council meeting.

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee's claim, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “CM Mamata Banerjee attended the Niti Aayog meeting. We all heard her. Every CM was given the allotted time and that was displayed on the screen which was present before every table..."

The Finance Minister added that the claim that her mic was put off is completely false. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"She said in the media Every CM was given their due time to speak...It's unfortunate that the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has claimed that her mic was switched off which is not true...She should speak the truth behind this rather than again build a narrative based on falsehood," Nirmala Sitharaman told ANI.

The government has rejected Banerjee's claim and said her speaking time was over.

In a post on X, PIB Factcheck said it is "misleading" to say that Banerjee's microphone was switched off. "The clock only showed that her speaking time was over," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The TMC supremo said that she doesn't have any problem with them (govt) giving special attention to some states, Banerjee said, “I asked why were they discriminating against other states. This should be reviewed. I am speaking for all the states. I said we are the ones who work while they only give directions."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin came out in support of his West Bengal counterpart.

"Is this Cooperative Federalism? Is this the way to treat a Chief Minister? The Union BJP government must understand that opposition parties are an integral part of our democracy and should not be treated as enemies to be silenced," he said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Cooperative Federalism requires dialogue and respect for all voices," Stalin added.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!