Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a ride on Mumbai local on Saturday. During her journey from Ghatkopar to Kalyan, the minister can be seen interacting with her fellow passengers, who were excited to meet Nirmala Sitharaman. Amid tight security, the passengers grabbed the opportunity to click pictures with the Union Finance Minister.

“Smt @ interacts with commuters while travelling from Ghatkopar to Kalyan in a Mumbai local train," the official X handle of Nirmala Sitharaman said while sharing the pictures of her Mumbai local journey.

In one of the videos shared on X, Nirmala Sitharaman can be seen indulging in deep conversation with two men. She can be seen patiently listening to them and also sharing her input on the topic.

Here's how social media reacted

The users on social media reacted to Nirmala Sitharaman's pictures in local trains and appreciated her outreach to the common people. The people praised the finance minister for shedding the VIP culture while the skeptical asked Nirmala Sitharaman to take a similar trip during peak hours when the bogies of the trains are full.

Mumbai local trains are known for their rush during the peak hours typically in the morning (around 7 am to 11 am) and evening (around 5 pm to 9 pm). The trains are packed especially on the Central and Western lines. Passengers often have to squeeze into already-packed compartments, and sometimes it can be challenging to find space to stand.

The government has made some efforts to reduce to rush like expanding the railway network and opening new metro corridors in Mumbai.

The train ride came ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and is seen as part of BJP's image game ahead of the polls. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also seen traveling in several trains and metros after their inauguration. He also interacts with other commuters, especially during train journeys.

