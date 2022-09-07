Nirmala Sitharaman says bill on data privacy will be ready ‘soon’1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 01:37 PM IST
Last month, the central government withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 from the Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured that the new bill on data privacy will be ready "soon" and the Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been diligently working on it.