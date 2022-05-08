OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Nirmala Sitharaman says 'RBI's repo rate hike came as a surprise because…'
Listen to this article

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) move to hike key policy interest rates come as a surprise because it was done between two monetary policy reviews, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. "It (rate hike) came as a surprise because it came between the two monetary policy reviews," the finance minister said at an event organised by the Economic Times.

In a surprise move on May 4, the central bank had increased the policy repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40 per cent. The decision was taken in the unscheduled meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee. This was the first hike in policy rate since August 2018 and would make borrowing expensive.

The central bank pointed to rising inflation, geo-political tensions, high crude oil prices as the reasons that led to the move.

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout