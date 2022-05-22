Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Nirmala Sitharaman says Rs90 trillion spent on development since 2014

Nirmala Sitharaman says Rs90 trillion spent on development since 2014

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
1 min read . 09:01 PM ISTLivemint

  • The excise duty reduction of 8 per litre on petrol and 6 per litre on diesel (effective from today) has entirely been made in road & infrastructure cess (RIC). Even in Nov 2021, the reduction of 5 per litre in petrol and 10 per litre in diesel was entirely made in RIC, the minister said

NEW DELHI :Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday that the Narendra Modi administration has spent 90.9 trillion on development since 2014. 

“RBI data shows total developmental expenditure incurred by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government during 2014-2022 was 90.9 lakh crore…In contrast, only 49.2 lakh crore was spent on developmental expenditure during 2004-2014," the minister said in a social media post.

The minister’s reference to development spending comes in the context of the public debate on taxes on petrol and diesel, a key source of revenue for central and state governments. Central and state governments facing resource requirement to deal with the welfare and capital spending needs have been banking on taxes on auto fuel and have been at war of wards often on the need to lower the rates to give relief to consumers. 

“The excise duty reduction of 8 per litre on petrol and 6 per litre on diesel (effective from today) has entirely been made in Road & Infrastructure Cess (RIC). Even in November 2021, the reduction of 5 per litre in petrol and 10 per litre in diesel was entirely made in RIC," the minister said to highlight that the burden of the excise duty cut fell entirely on the central government. Any reduction in the basic excise duty of the fuel would have affected states too, given that unlike cess collection, proceeds from basic excise duty go to the pool of central taxes shared with states.

