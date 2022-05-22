Nirmala Sitharaman says Rs90 trillion spent on development since 2014

“The excise duty reduction of ₹8 per litre on petrol and ₹6 per litre on diesel (effective from today) has entirely been made in Road & Infrastructure Cess (RIC). Even in November 2021, the reduction of ₹5 per litre in petrol and ₹10 per litre in diesel was entirely made in RIC," the minister said to highlight that the burden of the excise duty cut fell entirely on the central government. Any reduction in the basic excise duty of the fuel would have affected states too, given that unlike cess collection, proceeds from basic excise duty go to the pool of central taxes shared with states.