Nirmala Sitharaman seeks ideas from world leaders on sovereign debt worries, climate financing
- Sitharaman sought views of the ministers and Governors on how multilateral development banks can be strengthened to address shared global challenges of the 21st century
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday sought views from world leaders on dealing with the sovereign debt-related vulnerabilities faced by some nations and ways to finance climate transition at the meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors underway in Bengaluru.
