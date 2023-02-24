Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday sought views from world leaders on dealing with the sovereign debt-related vulnerabilities faced by some nations and ways to finance climate transition at the meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors underway in Bengaluru.

Sitharaman, who steered the first session along with Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, highlighted the rising debt vulnerabilities in many countries and sought views of the G-20 members on multilateral coordination, stating that “managing global debt vulnerabilities would be crucial for the world economy," the finance ministry said in a social media post.

On Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought China’s proactive role in resolving the debt distress in countries like Zambia and Sri Lanka.

Sitharaman also invited views of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors “on policy initiatives that can be instrumental in enabling financing for sustainable development goals (SDGs) and ways for mobilization of timely and adequate resources for climate finance," the ministry stated.

The meeting discussed international financial architecture, sustainable finance and infrastructure.

Sitharaman sought the views of the ministers and governors on how multilateral development banks can be strengthened to address shared global challenges of the 21st century while maintaining a focus on SDGs and poverty eradication. Financing inclusive, resilient and sustainable cities of tomorrow was discussed at the meet.

Sitharaman also held separate meetings with visiting dignitaries, including Bruno Le Maire, France’s minister of economy, finance and industrial and digital sovereignty, on the sidelines. The two leaders agreed to extend economic cooperation to new areas like clean energy, infrastructure and green cities, the ministry said.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das exchanged views with his counterparts, including Jerome H. Powell, chair of the board of governors, Federal Reserve System.

The meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors comes at a time when global economic recovery after the pandemic is impacted by high inflation in many economies, the coordinated central bank monetary policy action and the effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine, which has now been completed a year.