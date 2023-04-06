Nirmala Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘undue favours’ given to Adani by Cong govts2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Sitharaman sought to know why Gandhi did not raise a voice against the ‘undue favour’ to Adani by the Kerala government and a solar power project to the company in Rajasthan.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lashed out at the Congress on Thursday, wondering why ousted Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had not flagged ‘undue favour’ given to Adani by the Kerala government.
