Home > News > India > Nirmala Sitharaman to announce details of economic package at 4 pm today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman to announce details of economic package at 4 pm today

1 min read . Updated: 13 May 2020, 11:07 AM IST Nikhil Agarwal

  • Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference at 4 pm today to spell out details of the 20 lakh crore economic revival package amid Covid-19
  • The economic package, announced by PM Modi yesterday, is themed around Self-Reliant India Campaign

NEW DELHI : A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 20 lakh crore economic relief package, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman would announce details of the stimulus at 4 pm today.

In his address to the nation yesterday, PM Modi had announced that the government has planned new financial incentives in addition to ones already announced. The combined stimulus package stands at 20 lakh crore, about 10% of India's GDP. The FM has said it will not be just a financial package, but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance.

"Starting tomorrow, over the next few days, the Finance Minister will give you detailed information about this economic package inspired by the 'Self-reliant India campaign'," PM Modi had said.

Sitharaman might, therefore, not announce the entire details of the economic package in one-go but in stages. The economic package has been designed to keep in mind various segments of the society like the cottage industry, small-scale industry, MSMEs, labourers, farmers, middle-class taxpayers and Indian industries.

PM Modi has also hinted that some big-ticket reforms might be in the offing. "Now the scope of the reforms has to be broadened, giving a new height," Modi had said adding that the reforms would be related to supply chain related to farming, rational tax system, simple and clear rules-of-law, good infrastructure, capable and competent human resources, and building strong financial system. "These reforms will encourage business, attract investment and strengthen our resolve for Make in India," he had said.

Apart from relief measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the finance ministry had last month announced a 1.74 lakh crore package to provide benefits to the poor, including cash transfers, 50 lakh insurance cover and steps to ensure food security.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout