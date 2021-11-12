Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be meeting chief ministers and state finance ministers on Monday to discuss a slew of measures to attract private investments to help boost India's economy.

While speaking to reporters, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said the meeting comes in the backdrop of strong economic recovery post the two Covid-19 waves, and the Centre has made a big push in Capex.

"India is becoming an attractive destination for investment… there is a positive sentiment from the private sector," Somanathan said, adding geopolitical developments are also in favour of the country.

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said the discussion during Monday's meeting will focus on easing norms on land and water use for attracting private investments.

The purpose of this meeting is to use this juncture not only to push growth from the Central Government but also at the states level.

With agency inputs

