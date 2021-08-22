New Delhi: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday announce the assets that will be put on the block as part of the government's asset monetization programme.

Federal policy think tank NITI Aayog said the national asset monetization pipeline or NMP comprises a four-year pipeline of the central government's brownfield infrastructure assets.

Besides providing visibility to investors, it will also serve as a medium-term road map for the asset monetization initiative of the government, NITI Aayog said.

The think tank said that the Union budget for FY22 had laid a lot of emphasis on asset monetization as a means to raise innovative and alternative financing for infrastructure.

Sitharaman will release the pipeline in the presence of NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar and its chief executive officer Amitabh Kant. Other senior officials of the think tank will also be present during the announcement.

Sitharaman had said in her budget speech that a dashboard will also be created for tracking the progress of asset sale.

The assets that will form part of this database include select infrastructure units of National Highways Authority of India, Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. (PGCIL), Railways, Airport Authority of India Ltd. (AAI) and that of state-run energy companies.

Sitharaman had said Railways will monetize the dedicated freight corridor assets for operations and maintenance, after commissioning.

NHAI's operational toll roads, transmission lines of PGCIL, oil and gas pipelines of GAIL, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., warehousing assets of state-owned companies and sports stadiums will be part of it.

