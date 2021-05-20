Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday urged the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to back India’s further transition into a free-market economy and be a market friendly regulator.

CCI should progressively forward the cause of free market and help it to thrive while being a market friendly regulator in letter and spirit, an official statement said quoting from Sitharaman’s address at the 12th annual day of the competition regulator.

Given the challenges of post-pandemic revival of enterprises, the minister stressed on the need for CCI to engage with industry so that that their legitimate claims are patiently heard and market processes are not undermined, knowingly or unknowingly.

The minister’s emphasis on backing free market economy comes at a time the government is wooing global investors into India’s manufacturing sector and is actively pursuing hefty investments into infrastructure while implementing an ambitious privatisation and asset monetisation plan. CCI’s role in ensuring fair competition in the market and in ensuring that mergers and acquisitions do not stifle competition would be key in the management of the economy.

Sitharaman highlighted the need for CCI to have a market-friendly and forward-looking approach in the rapidly changing Indian and the global economy, the statement said.

CCI has in the last few years taken several steps to facilitate businesses in their compliance including by introducing an automatic approval for mergers and acquisitions called green channel, in 2019. Under this facility, 30 deals have already been cleared, said the statement.

The regulator’s effort is to bring about market corrections so that businesses can compete on merits, ensure that consumers benefit from improved market outcomes, said CCI chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta, who was present on the occasion.

Sustained competition advocacy is integral to any competition agency’s mandate, said Rajesh Verma, secretary in the corporate affairs ministry, who was also present on the occasion.

CCI has so far received over 834 applications for approving mergers and acquisitions. In about 22 cases, it approved the transaction with some modifications to prevent the likely market distortions.

The regulator is currently exploring changes needed in its policies including modifications in merger regulations relating to digital economy firms. Digital economy firms may have huge valuations but may have little assets or sales and may escape CCI scrutiny as per its present asset-sales criteria for merger regulation.

