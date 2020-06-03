Severe cyclonic storm Nisarga hit Mumbai on Wednesday and went about flattening houses, uprooting trees and bringing down electricity poles plunging homes in darkness.

One casualty, in Alibag, has been reported so far. “A 58-year-old man died after an electric pole fell on him at Umte village in Alibag, as Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon. No other casualties have been reported from the state so far," said Nidhi Choudhary, district collector of Raigad.

The damage however, was less than expected as winds changed direction and the storm made a landfall further south on the western coast than expected.

Nisarga, the first such storm in nearly a century hit Mumbai at a time when the city is already stretched for resources due to the coronavirus pandemic. With Nisarga city’s low-lying areas including Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim, face the threat of inundation. These are also the areas with the highest number of covid-19 positive cases in the city.

Till 6 pm on Wednesday, around 100 trees and 11 electric poles had fallen. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is still assessing the damage done in the city. A total of eight NDRF teams and five units of Navy were deployed for various areas in Mumbai.

“The Mumbai fire brigade department has been asked to remain prepared and 93 lifeguards on the major beaches, along with 150 flood rescue teams are kept on standby for any kind of emergency. For now, it seems that Mumbai has escaped the clutch of cyclone, but we are keeping guard," said Prabhat Rahangdale, deputy municipal commissioner (Disaster Management) at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). “Also, there are 96 squads deployed in each ward to move the trees uprooted by the storm," he added.

Even as BMC constantly advised residents to stay home and stay safe, an emergency control room was set up at the municipal corporation headquarters for cyclone management, where representatives of all agencies such as police, fire brigade, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), parks department, public relations department were present for coordination. In addition, the situation was also being monitored through over 5,000 cameras installed in the city.

The municipal body of Mumbai also evacuated people from coastal settlements in various areas, including Ballard Estate, Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Marine Drive, Curry Road, Worli, Prabhadevi, Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Dharavi, Sion, Andheri, Versova, Malad, Manori, Marve, Aksa, Madh, Dahisar , Kandivali and Lokhandwala Complex, and relocated them to 35 municipal schools for temporary shelter. Those evacuated were also checked for fever and oxygen saturation levels.

The Maharashtra government has also evacuated around 60,000 people from the state’s coastal region of Konkan, and brought over 7,000 fishing boats back to the shore with the help of disaster management authorities. During the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shifted animals from the Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo including tiger, leopard, hyena and others, into their holding areas at the zoo which are safer to avoid any damage from tree fall. The zoo emergency response team of 20 people is also on alert.

"While it is a great achievement that human life loss has been largely contained with early warning and evacuations, the loss to property and livelihoods is going to take a huge toll on the impacted communities," said Dr Anshu Sharma, Cofounder, SEEDS, a disaster management organisation.

The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said Cyclone Nisarga forced to cancel flight operations at the Mumbai airport between 2.30pm and 7pm. Twenty flights, including 12 departures and eight arrivals, were scheduled from Mumbai through the day. Twenty flights were scheduled to operate from the Mumbai through the day including 12 departures and 8 arrivals.

Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut had warned that the cyclone is likely to cause severe damage to power lines and poles.

NDRF has deployed 43 teams in Maharashtra and Gujarat and also evacuated nearly 1 lakh people living close to the coastline and said that 21 of them on standby in Maharashtra and the rest in the neighbouring states. Officials said NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra have spread out in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Maharashtra has converted many schools into temporary cyclone shelters and moved families living close to the coast to these shelters.

Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut has warned that the cyclone is likely to cause severe damage to power lines and poles.

India's largest container port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, on the outskirts of Mumbai, was ordered to shut for 24 hours.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated