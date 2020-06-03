Nisarga knocks down trees, houses and power, one dead in Alibag

“The Mumbai fire brigade department has been asked to remain prepared and 93 lifeguards on the major beaches, along with 150 flood rescue teams are kept on standby for any kind of emergency. For now, it seems that Mumbai has escaped the clutch of cyclone, but we are keeping guard," said Prabhat Rahangdale, deputy municipal commissioner (Disaster Management) at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). “Also, there are 96 squads deployed in each ward to move the trees uprooted by the storm," he added.