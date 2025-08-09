Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari ‘forcibly’ enter Jharkhand Temple's inner chamber, booked

BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari and others were booked for “forcibly” entering the inner chamber of the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar on August 2 and hurting religious sentiments, Jharkhand Police said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by temple priest Kartik Nath Thakur for "forcibly entering the inner shrine between 8.45 pm and 9 pm” during the holy month of ‘Shravan’ due to the heavy influx of devotees.

'FIR for causing obstacles in government work' "An FIR has been lodged at Baba Baidyanath Mandir Police Station against Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari, Kanshikanat Dubey, Sheshadri Dubey and others for entering the inner shrine of the temple, hurting religious tradition and sentiments and causing obstacles in government work by entering into a scuffle with police persons deployed for security reasons," an officer said.

According to the complaint, the “forcible entry” by the MPs and “scuffle” with policemen led to fear and panic among thousands of devotees present and a stampede-like situation. Thakur said the FIR was registered on August 7. He also claimed that both the MPs entered the inner chamber during the 'kancha jal puja' ritual, resulting in disruptions during the prayer.

While both the MPs did not respond to phone calls, Nishikant Dubey took to X and said: “This case has been registered for worshipping... So far 51 cases have been registered against me. Tomorrow, I will go straight to the police station from Deoghar airport for my arrest.”

During the month of ‘Shravan’, thousands of devotees known as ‘Kanwariyas’ embark on a 105-km pilgrimage from Sultanganj in Bihar to Deoghar, Jharkhand, to offer holy Ganga water at the Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple, one of the 12 ‘Jyotirlingas’.

About 55 lakh ‘Kanwariyas’ have offered holy water at the temple during the ongoing month-long ‘Shravan Mela’ so far.

Additionally, about two lakh devotees offered obeisance through 'Shighra Darshanam' (fast track) facility.

The shrine registered an income of around ₹7.5 crore between July 11 and August 5, which consists of revenue from other temple sources.

Not the first time On August 31, 2022, an FIR was registered against nine people, including both the BJP MPs, for allegedly forcing Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials to provide clearance for their chartered flight to take off from Deoghar airport beyond the scheduled time.

As per the complaint, all the nine persons violated safety standards by entering the ATC room at the Deogarh airport and “forcibly taking clearance” for the take-off. The FIR had resulted in a spat on social media between Dubey and then Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, who has earlier, too, locked horns with him on many occasions.