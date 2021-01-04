Nissan to ramp up Magnite compact SUV production from Feb

Buoyed by customer response to its new compact sports utility vehicle Magnite, Nissan Motor India Ltd has decided to ramp up production of the SUV from February and recruit around 1,000 temporary workers to start a new shift at its Tamil Nadu manufacturing plant.

The Nissan Motor Company subsidiary has also asked dealers to hire more sales and service executives at showrooms to deal with the increased sales enquires and service requests from potential customers.

According to Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Nissan Motor India Ltd, production of the vehicle will be enhanced to 3,500-4,000 units from 2,700 units at present. The company has managed 32,800 bookings for Magnite since its launch.

“We will start the third shift at our plant from the next month and the ramp up will depend on the kind of support we will be able get from our vendor partners. We would want to recruit around 1000 workers for this and on the retail front our dealers will also hire another 500 workers to serve our customers," added Srivastava.

Nissan will also export Magnite to markets like Indonesia and South Africa but catering to demand in India will be its priority. After Magnite, Nissan may also consider other products in the global portfolio, for the Indian market, especially in the SUV segment since it is considered the volume driver due to increased customer preference.

“SUVs are the order of the day in the global as well as Indian markets. Magnite shares the DNA with some of Nissan’s best-selling SUVs in the global market. We will continue to evaluate the market and make the right move in the future," added Srivastava.

To offset increased prices of commodities, Nissan has increased price of the base variant of Magnite by ₹50,000 from January.

Nissan launched the Magnite, compact sports utility vehicle in India to revive its fortunes in the world’s fourth largest passenger vehicle market at a price of ₹4.99 lakh and is expecting to tap into the burgeoning demand for smaller sport utility vehicles. The company is also trying to attract customers who are looking to purchase premium hatchbacks as well with its new offering.

The compact SUV segment has been the volume driver for most of the car makers in India, in the last five years, as customers especially in the urban areas have started to move away from entry level sedans and premium hatchbacks. The popularity of the segment can be measured from the fact that in the last two years, three new offerings have been launched in this space, and Nissan’s alliance partner, Renault, is also expected to launch its first product in the segment in the coming months.

To stage a turnaround in its operations in India and other emerging markets, the Japanese manufacturer unveiled a strategy to revive its fortunes in the Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) markets over the next four years. The plan was announced in June. This will see the company launch eight new products in these markets and will focus on affordable sedan and sport utility vehicles segment to gain a foothold.

Nissan’s domestic sales have remained subdued for the better part of this decade as most of its products failed to attract customers to showrooms. Hence, Magnite is considered the make or break' product for the company which has suffered heavy losses at a parent level due to subdued vehicle sales globally, shift towards electrification and corporate governance issues pertaining to its relationship with its alliance partner Renault SA.

