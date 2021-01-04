Nissan to ramp up Magnite compact SUV production from Feb

The compact SUV segment has been the volume driver for most of the car makers in India, in the last five years, as customers especially in the urban areas have started to move away from entry level sedans and premium hatchbacks. The popularity of the segment can be measured from the fact that in the last two years, three new offerings have been launched in this space, and Nissan’s alliance partner, Renault, is also expected to launch its first product in the segment in the coming months.