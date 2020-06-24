NEW DELHI: Japanese vehicle manufacturer Nissan Motor Company on Tuesday unveiled a strategy to revive its fortunes in the Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) markets over four years. This will see the company launch eight new products in these markets. The company will focus on affordable sedan and sport utility vehicles segment to stage a turnaround.

Nissan has been struggling in the Indian market over the last decade as most of the company’s offerings did not meet the expectations of the buyers. The company, along with its alliance partner, Renault SA, operates a manufacturing capacity in Tamil Nadu.

According to the new plan, Nissan will also try to enhance its share of exports from factories in India and Africa.

“AMI (Africa, Middle East and India) is an important region where we will target investment in existing strengths, including SUV, and bring eight new products to the market. By driving efficiencies through the Alliance and focusing on core competencies, we will further increase the region’s profitability, especially in key markets including the Gulf, South Africa and Egypt," said Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer, Nissan Motor Company.

Last month, Nissan along with its alliance partners Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, announced a new strategy to improve its profitability in the next few years. The new strategy is based on deeper collaboration between the partners to reduce vehicle development cost to drive profitability.

“The AMI region has enormous potential with some of the most dynamic and diverse automotive markets in the world. Today, AMI (Africa, Middle-East and India) are a region with opportunity for significant growth. Over the next four years, we will transform opportunity to reality by bringing the right products, services and technologies to deliver lasting positive change for the business, our partners and customers," said, Guillaume Cartier, chairman, Africa, Middle East and India region, Nissan Motor Company.

AMI will leverage the new alliance global cooperation model in which all partners will deepen synergies to support the competitiveness and profitability of member companies. In AMI, Nissan will be the reference in the Middle East, South Africa and Egypt; Renault in Turkey and North Africa (excluding Egypt); with joint status in India, the company said in a statement.

