BENGALURU: With the impact of the second wave of the pandemic waning, financial services firm Nisus Finance Services Co. Pvt. Ltd is seeing more investment opportunities in the residential real estate sector, which is on a recovery path. After a hiatus, many real estate funds and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have resumed placing fresh bets on housing projects.

In an interview, Nisus Finance’s managing director and CEO Amit Goenka spoke about a new fund launch, liquidity challenges and consolidation in the sector.

Edited excerpts:

Has the scarcity of construction finance and overall liquidity concerns ease a little?

Liquidity issues remain and there is huge need for capital for residential projects. What has happened though in the last few months is a surge in availability of capital. While banks are still slow, NBFCs have started lending again and there are funds which are deploying capital. Of course, investors are gravitating the towards more mature, Grade A and B developers, who have reasonably strong brands and local presence. But that’s about 20% of developers, so the major chunk of them will find it tough. Construction finance still remains a challenge for most companies, but larger, well-rated developers are getting capital at lower costs.

What kind of funding opportunities is Nisus Finance exploring?

Our outlook is that this is the best time to invest. We are staring at a multi-year run for the real estate sector and there are various kinds of opportunities. So, we are trying to capture as much as possible. In housing, we are looking at different investment avenues. We are currently deploying capital from the Dalmia Nisus fund, which has a Rs500 crore corpus. As a second pool of capital, we are launching a Rs500 crore special situations and stressed assets fund. It has received co-investments of $50 million from a foreign firm. Thirdly, we will also be deploying proprietary capital in self-redevelopment projects in Mumbai. We have signed on three projects in Mumbai. The concept is of self-redevelopment where the society is the developer and they appoint a project management consultant. We will do a profit share arrangement with the society.

Outside of housing, we are doing a few opportunistic transactions with good returns, including investing in a shopping mall in a tier 2 city, completing an office building and another warehousing project.

Tell us more about the special situations fund.

This is a stressed asset resolution fund that will go live by December. We will do structured debt or quasi equity transactions, ranging from Rs30 crore to Rs100 crore. Nisus Finance will not only invest but also have an operating strategy where we take on stressed projects and turn them around. We would appoint a third-party project or development manager to construct and complete a particular project. We will also take a small equity position in the company.

We already have a pipeline of multiple transactions for this fund. We have identified three projects in Bengaluru, one each in Pune, Mumbai and NCR (National Capital Region).

Do you concur with the overall positive outlook for the residential sector?

I think the market is looking up and some cities are doing better than others. Hyderabad and Mumbai are leading the way and have performed very well in recent months. Mumbai, in particular, has been solid and we expect Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to grow from 28-29% to 40% market share in the future. There has been a shift in sentiment, where people are moving from rental to their own homes. In a city like Mumbai, people always considered renting first, before buying. That changed due to the pandemic. There are also a lot of demand drivers, including infrastructure, even for peripheral areas in MMR. Fresh launches have done well and there is very good offtake for late-stage projects.

Will the residential sector’s recovery also involve a fair bit of consolidation?

There will most definitely be more consolidation because like I said earlier, there is capital but it’s not for everyone. Many developers will find it tough. We will see better capitalised developers taking over projects, so stuck projects will finally get a home. I am already seeing the trend of developers forming a consortium for projects. However, brownfield projects have their own legacy issues which have become more complex because of NCLT.

Also, we need to remember that the need for capital is far more than what’s available to a few. Only about 10% of the required capital is actually available.

