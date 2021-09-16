Nisus Finance to launch 500 crore special situations fund this year: MD

Our outlook is that this is the best time to invest. We are staring at a multi-year run for the real estate sector and there are various kinds of opportunities. So, we are trying to capture as much as possible. In housing, we are looking at different investment avenues. We are currently deploying capital from the Dalmia Nisus fund, which has a Rs500 crore corpus. As a second pool of capital, we are launching a Rs500 crore special situations and stressed assets fund. It has received co-investments of $50 million from a foreign firm. Thirdly, we will also be deploying proprietary capital in self-redevelopment projects in Mumbai. We have signed on three projects in Mumbai. The concept is of self-redevelopment where the society is the developer and they appoint a project management consultant. We will do a profit share arrangement with the society.