On Friday, 27 more students tested positive for Covid-19 in their Rapid Antigen Test. University officials said that their RT-PCR reports are awaited.
HAMIRPUR :
Amid rise in Covid cases, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh on Friday was declared a ‘mini containment zone’ after 81 students tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
On Friday, 27 more students tested positive for Covid-19 in their Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). University officials said that their RT-PCR reports are awaited.
The sub-divisional magistrate on Friday ordered complete sealing of the campus keeping in mind the sharp spike in Covid cases.
The order attributed the action as an attempt to ‘to prevent the spread of the virus, which if not taken immediately, may cause further hazards’.
Under no circumstances will any person or vehicle, except officers/officials' vehicles on government duty, shall be allowed, the order specified.
Further, essential commodities such as like milk, groceries, vegetables, pharmaceutical products and gas supply shall be allowed with prior permission, the SDM's letter stated.
"No person shall leave their homes or move on foot or by vehicles or travel or roam around or stand on any road or public places in the above referred notified area of the respective gram panchayat ward till further orders," his order pointed out.
