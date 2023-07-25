The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has received highest number of job offers during this year's campus placements. The institute received about 1,534 job offers from more than 330 companies. As per the institute, the number of students who registered for placements in 2022-2023 were 1,474.

Moreover, over 95 percent students from the B Tech programme were placed this year.

“Branches like BTech in Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering and Ceramic Engineering as well as Dual Degree in Mining Engineering and Ceramic Engineering recorded 100 percent placement of registered students," the institute said in a press statement as reported by Hindustan Times.

About Twenty four graduates received an annual package of more than ₹50 lakh of which eight graduates of them received package of ₹52.89 lakh per annum, the institute informed.

During this academic year, the average CTC (cost to company) also jumped to 16 percent with ₹11.15 LPA this year to ₹12.95 LPA in 2022-2023. The average CTC of B.Tech graduates is ₹14.22 LPA this year. Other streams like Computer Science saw an average CTC of ₹21.87 LPA, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering ( ₹18.12 LPA), Electronics and Communication ( ₹17.97 LPA), Electrical Department ( ₹14.55 LPA), HT has reported.

As per the institute, Software and IT Services emerged as top recruiter with 31.1 percent of total recruitment offers which was followed by Core Engineering with 26.8 percent job offers, Analytics and Consulting companies saw 15.3 per cent job offers. Apart from job offers, over 350 internship offers were also made with the highest stipend at Rs1.5 lakh per month.

Speaking of recruiters, companies like TCS, Shell, Microsoft, Amazon, Tata Steel, L&T Constructions, Aditya Birla, Hotstar, SAP Labs, ExxonMobil, John Deere, Deloitte among others were included.

NIT Rourkela is one of the premier national level institutions for technical education in the country and is funded by the Indian Government. It has earned 16th position in NIRF Ranking 2023 (Engineering Category) and the institute holds an overall 37th position.