NIT Rourkela sees highest number of job offers; 24 graduates receive package over ₹50 lakh per annum2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 02:59 PM IST
NIT Rourkela received 1,534 job offers from over 330 companies during campus placements. The average CTC increased by 16% to ₹12.95 LPA, with Computer Science graduates having the highest average CTC of ₹21.87 LPA.
The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has received highest number of job offers during this year's campus placements. The institute received about 1,534 job offers from more than 330 companies. As per the institute, the number of students who registered for placements in 2022-2023 were 1,474.
