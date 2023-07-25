Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  NIT Rourkela sees highest number of job offers; 24 graduates receive package over 50 lakh per annum

NIT Rourkela sees highest number of job offers; 24 graduates receive package over 50 lakh per annum

2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 02:59 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

NIT Rourkela received 1,534 job offers from over 330 companies during campus placements. The average CTC increased by 16% to 12.95 LPA, with Computer Science graduates having the highest average CTC of 21.87 LPA.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has received highest number of job offers during this year's campus placements. The institute received about 1,534 job offers from more than 330 companies. As per the institute, the number of students who registered for placements in 2022-2023 were 1,474.

Moreover, over 95 percent students from the B Tech programme were placed this year.

“Branches like BTech in Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering and Ceramic Engineering as well as Dual Degree in Mining Engineering and Ceramic Engineering recorded 100 percent placement of registered students," the institute said in a press statement as reported by Hindustan Times.

About Twenty four graduates received an annual package of more than 50 lakh of which eight graduates of them received package of 52.89 lakh per annum, the institute informed.

During this academic year, the average CTC (cost to company) also jumped to 16 percent with 11.15 LPA this year to 12.95 LPA in 2022-2023. The average CTC of B.Tech graduates is 14.22 LPA this year. Other streams like Computer Science saw an average CTC of 21.87 LPA, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering ( 18.12 LPA), Electronics and Communication ( 17.97 LPA), Electrical Department ( 14.55 LPA), HT has reported.

As per the institute, Software and IT Services emerged as top recruiter with 31.1 percent of total recruitment offers which was followed by Core Engineering with 26.8 percent job offers, Analytics and Consulting companies saw 15.3 per cent job offers. Apart from job offers, over 350 internship offers were also made with the highest stipend at Rs1.5 lakh per month.

Speaking of recruiters, companies like TCS, Shell, Microsoft, Amazon, Tata Steel, L&T Constructions, Aditya Birla, Hotstar, SAP Labs, ExxonMobil, John Deere, Deloitte among others were included.

NIT Rourkela is one of the premier national level institutions for technical education in the country and is funded by the Indian Government. It has earned 16th position in NIRF Ranking 2023 (Engineering Category) and the institute holds an overall 37th position.

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 03:01 PM IST
