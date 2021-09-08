Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani had to cancel her trip to Gujarat in February after an explosives-laden SUV was found outside her house 'Antilia' in Mumbai this year, a security head of the residence told NIA.

The statement made by the security head is part of the NIA's charge sheet which was filed last week before a special court.

The NIA had filed the charge sheet against suspended police officer Sachin Waza and nine others in connection with the recovery of the vehicle with gelatin sticks near Ambani's residence on February 25 and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The security head told the National Investigative Agency (NIA) that a scheduled visit of Nita Ambani to Jamnagar was rescheduled and then cancelled on his and the zonal DCP's advice on February 25.

He further said that the Ambani family had been receiving threats from various quarters, but all were related to farmers' protests that began in October 2020. The Ambani family does not suspect any particular person for the threat letter and gelatin sticks found in the abandoned Scorpio

Former police officer Waze is the prime accused in the case. As per the probe agency, he also played a "pivotal role" in the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Hiran, who had claimed that the SUV had been stolen from his possession, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane district on March 5. Besides Waze, the others accused in the case are former police officers Pradeep Sharma, Vinayak Shinde, Naresh Gor Riyazuddin Kazi, Sunil Mane, Anand Jadhav, Satish Mothkuri, Manish Soni, and Santosh Shelar.

The NIA in its charge sheet said Waze placed the SUV with explosives near Ambani's house here to regain his reputation as a "super cop". Businessman Mansukh Hiran was subsequently killed as Waze thought him to be the "weak link" in the conspiracy, the NIA said.

(With PTI inputs)

