Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani on February 16 was conferred with the prestigious Governor’s Citation by the Governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, in recognition of her visionary leadership and compassionate philanthropy.

According to a post shared on Instagram by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the citation honours Nita Ambani’s lifelong dedication to transformative impact across education, healthcare, sports, arts, culture, and women’s empowerment – touching millions of lives in India and beyond.

"Our Founder Chairperson Mrs. Nita Ambani was conferred with the prestigious Governor’s Citation by the Hon’ble Maura Healey, Governor of Massachusetts, recognizing her as a visionary leader, compassionate philanthropist, and true global changemaker. The citation honours Mrs. Ambani’s lifelong dedication to transformative impact across education, healthcare, sports, arts, culture, and women’s empowerment – touching millions of lives in India and beyond," NMACC wrote on Instagram.

"For this special occasion in Boston, Mrs. Ambani once again championed India’s rich artistic heritage by adorning a stunning handwoven Shikargah Banarasi saree, a masterpiece of Indian craftsmanship featuring the intricate Kadwa weaving technique and traditional Konya design. A proud moment of global recognition, wrapped in the timeless elegance of Indian tradition!" it added.

She has emerged as one of the most influential voices of India on the world stage, playing a vital role in showcasing India's soft power and bringing the best of India to the world and the best of the world to India in the fields of arts, crafts, culture, sports, education, and healthcare.