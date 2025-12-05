Nita Ambani dazzles in peacock blue Banarasi saree from Swadesh at Mumbai event - Watch video

Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, hosted a special gathering at the Swadesh flagship store at Eros, celebrating India’s artists and artisans with an evening devoted to traditional craftsmanship in Mumbai.

For the occasion, Nita Ambani chose a peacock-blue Banarasi saree from Swadesh, crafted using the historic Kadhua weaving technique—an age-old method renowned for its strength and intricate artistry.

The emphasis on heritage also shone through her exquisite accessories, each carrying a legacy of family tradition and timeless craftsmanship.

Advertisement

“She completed her look with antique kundan polki earrings over 100 years old, a handcrafted jadau bird ring from Swadesh, and her mother’s heritage haath phool- a treasured family heirloom,” Reliance Foundation further added.

She completed her ensemble with antique kundan polki earrings, said to be more than a hundred years old, showcasing the lasting significance of traditional Indian jewellery.

The event became a meaningful stage to highlight the artisans themselves, reinforcing Ambani’s mission for Swadesh to be more than a retail destination—a movement dedicated to sustaining the livelihoods and artistic legacy of India’s artisan communities.

Nita Ambani's jewellery paid homage to India's regal aesthetic and personal lineage. She accessorised her outfit with antique Kundan polki earrings over a century old, a handcrafted jadau bird ring from Swadesh, and a cherished haath phool passed down from her mother, a symbol of family heritage.

Advertisement

The Swadsh Online store shared Nita Ambani's look from the event on their Instagram handle on Friday.

Through her attire and presence, Nita Ambani highlighted the importance of celebrating India's artisans.

The evening at Swadesh was a tribute to the country's timeless artistry, narrated through craft, culture, and heirloom elegance.