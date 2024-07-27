Nita Ambani inaugurates India House at Paris Olympics: ‘For the first time…’

Nita Ambani and IOC president PT Usha inaugurated the 'India House' at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 11:05 PM IST
Nita Ambani inaugurates India House at Paris Olympics: ‘For the first time…’
Nita Ambani inaugurates India House at Paris Olympics: ‘For the first time…’(AP)

Nita Ambani and IOC chairperson PT Usha inaugurated the India House at the Paris Olympics on Saturday. The development came a day after the opening ceremony in France — months after India voiced an interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. The event was also attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.

“We are witnessing the grand opening of the India House, the first ever in the history of the Olympics. I want to thank Nita Ambani and Reliance Foundation for putting this up,” said Jawed Ashraf — the Ambassador of India to France.

“Today, we salute all the athletes from around the world competing in Paris and send them our compliments and best wishes for the game. At India House, we welcome the world to experience the beauty, diversity and rich heritage of India in the heart of Paris. We will also showcase our art and culture, song and dance, technology and tradition and Indian food and Bollywood music,” added Ambani.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 1

She also touched upon India's Olympic aspirations — noting that the launch of India House would help “open the doors to a dream”. IOC chief PT Usha added that the newly inaugurated venue was envisioned as a symbol of the country's Olympic aspirations — a home away from home for Indian athletes.

“The day is not far when India will host the Olympic Games. May this be our collective resolve at the opening of the India House. Today, we gather here at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, to open the doors to a dream. A dream that belongs to 1.4 billion Indians. A dream to bring India to the Olympics, and our shared dream to bring the Olympics to India. A nation, in its journey through time reaches a tipping point,” Ambani said.

Also Read | Team India’s uniforms, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, called ‘cheap’

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 11:05 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaNita Ambani inaugurates India House at Paris Olympics: ‘For the first time…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue