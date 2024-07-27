Nita Ambani inaugurates India House at Paris Olympics: ‘For the first time…’

Nita Ambani and IOC chairperson PT Usha inaugurated the India House at the Paris Olympics on Saturday. The development came a day after the opening ceremony in France — months after India voiced an interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. The event was also attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are witnessing the grand opening of the India House, the first ever in the history of the Olympics. I want to thank Nita Ambani and Reliance Foundation for putting this up," said Jawed Ashraf — the Ambassador of India to France.

"Today, we salute all the athletes from around the world competing in Paris and send them our compliments and best wishes for the game. At India House, we welcome the world to experience the beauty, diversity and rich heritage of India in the heart of Paris. We will also showcase our art and culture, song and dance, technology and tradition and Indian food and Bollywood music," added Ambani.

She also touched upon India's Olympic aspirations — noting that the launch of India House would help “open the doors to a dream". IOC chief PT Usha added that the newly inaugurated venue was envisioned as a symbol of the country's Olympic aspirations — a home away from home for Indian athletes.

“The day is not far when India will host the Olympic Games. May this be our collective resolve at the opening of the India House. Today, we gather here at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, to open the doors to a dream. A dream that belongs to 1.4 billion Indians. A dream to bring India to the Olympics, and our shared dream to bring the Olympics to India. A nation, in its journey through time reaches a tipping point," Ambani said.

(With inputs from agencies)

