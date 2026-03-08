Nita Ambani introduces ‘HERoes’ movement, encourages women to find their inner strength| Watch

Mumbai: Philanthropist and Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani launched a new initiative called HERoes on Sunday, marking International Women’s Day 2026. The movement is aimed at supporting women and encouraging them to recognise the strength and leadership within themselves.

The announcement was made through a social media post by Reliance Industries Limited, highlighting the message behind the campaign.

“On International Women’s Day, Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani launched the HERoes movement and gave a powerful message – Har Nari Hero Hai! For this special campaign, she is joined by Heroes from different areas that Reliance Foundation has focused on for decades – education, sports, healthcare, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and rural transformation. The movement celebrates and encourages every woman to find the Hero within and move forward together!”

The initiative reflects Ambani’s long-standing focus on women’s empowerment through various programmes run by the Reliance Foundation. Over the years, the foundation has worked across sectors such as education, healthcare, sports, rural transformation, and arts and culture.

Sharing details about the campaign, the organisation said Ambani has consistently championed the role of women in shaping a better future.

"Our Founder Mrs. Nita Ambani, has always believed in the power of women to shape a better world. Through her work across education, sports, healthcare, rural transformation, art and culture, she continues to empower and inspire countless women to believe in themselves and rise to their limitless potential," the post stated.

According to the announcement, the HERoes movement seeks to create a platform that celebrates women’s achievements while encouraging them to discover their inner strength and leadership potential. The campaign aligns with the spirit of International Women’s Day, observed globally on March 8 every year.

International Women’s Day 2026 also marks the 115th anniversary of the first global observance in 1911. The day recognises the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, while also raising awareness about ongoing challenges such as discrimination and gender inequality.

This year’s official theme announced by UN Women is “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.”

For the launch of the campaign, Nita Ambani also drew attention for celebrating Indian craftsmanship through her attire. She wore a handwoven Banarasi saree from the Swadesh initiative, featuring delicate floral motifs in soft pastel shades.

The saree was paired with a hand-embroidered blouse designed by celebrity fashion designer Anamika Khanna, with detailed embroidery on the sleeves.

Her look was completed with circular diamond-studded earrings, a delicate bracelet, and a traditional red bindi. Soft makeup and open flowing hair added to the elegant appearance as she marked the occasion dedicated to celebrating women across the world.

