Nita Ambani launches digital portal 'Her Circle' for women's empowerment

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani on Sunday launched a digital platform aimed towards goal-fulfilment for women. The launch of 'Her Circle' comes just a day ahead of International Women's Day, which is celebrated every year on 8 March.

This first-of-its-kind digital networking platform aims to accelerate women's empowerment and strengthen the bonds of sisterhood globally by providing them a joyful and safe space for interaction, engagement, collaboration, and mutual support.

Registration on Her Circle is free. It has been launched in English and will subsequently be expanded in other languages.

'Her Circle' is envisioned to be a worldwide digital collective of women -- beginning withIndian women but open to participation of women from all over the globe. It is an all-encompassing content, social media and goal fulfilment community that caters to the rapidly rising aspirations, ambitions, dreams and competencies of women of all social backgrounds.

On the occasion of the launch, Nita M Ambani, said, "When women lean on women, incredible things happen! I should know. All my life I have been surrounded by strong women from whom I have learnt compassion, resilience, and positivity; and in return I have strived to pass on my learnings to others."

She further said, "As a daughter who grew up in a family of 11 girls, I was taught to believe in myself. From my daughter Isha, I have received unconditional love and confidence to continue to follow my dreams. From my daughter-in-law Shloka, I have learnt empathy and patience. Whether it is the women from Reliance Foundation or the national and international women leaders that I have worked with, our shared experiences show me that in the end our struggles and triumphs resonate with each other."

"I am delighted that we can create such a circle of support and solidarity for millions of women through HerCircle.in, a digital platform that invites every woman to join and make her own.

"With the Digital Revolution enabling round the clock global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries. We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform," Ambani said in a statement.

Her Circle subscribers will be able to watch videos, read articles with solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression and active participation in public life through women-led NGOs and other organisations.

'Her Circle' will also provide women with answers from Reliance's panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship and leadership.

The section on upskilling and jobs will help her find new professional skills as well as get job opportunities suited to her profile, the statement said.

It will give access to master classes from the best in the business or avail complimentary digital courses.

Her Circle will provide space for women to share their life stories of success-through-struggle, which can provide inspiration, hope and resilience to others, according to the statement.

