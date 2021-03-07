Mumbai: Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani on Sunday launched a digital platform, 'Her Circle’ on the occasion of International Women’s Day, which is observed every year on 8 March.

Her Circle will be a digital collective of women, complete with its own social networking platform as well as a goal fulfilment community that will cater to “rapidly rising aspirations, ambitions, dreams and competencies of women of all social backgrounds," Reliance Foundation said in a press statement.

Registration on Her Circle is free. It has been launched in English and will subsequently be expanded in other languages.

"When women lean on women, incredible things happen! I should know. All my life I have been surrounded by strong women from whom I have learnt compassion, resilience, and positivity; and in return I have strived to pass on my learnings to others," said Nita Ambani, adding, that with the Digital Revolution enabling round the clock global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries. We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform," Ambani said in a statement.

Her Circle subscribers will be able to watch videos, read articles with solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression and active participation in public life through women-led NGOs and other organizations.

The platform with also provide women with answers from Reliance's panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship and leadership.

The section on upskilling and jobs will help women find new professional skills as well as get job opportunities suited to her profile and give access to master classes from the best in the business or avail complimentary digital courses.

Her Circle will provide space for women to share their life stories of success-through-struggle, which can provide inspiration, hope and resilience to others, according to the statement.

"Whether it is the women from Reliance Foundation or the national and international women leaders that I have worked with, our shared experiences show me that in the end our struggles and triumphs resonate with each other," Ambani said.

