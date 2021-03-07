Nita Ambani launches 'Her Circle' for women

"When women lean on women, incredible things happen! I should know. All my life I have been surrounded by strong women from whom I have learnt compassion, resilience, and positivity; and in return I have strived to pass on my learnings to others," said Nita Ambani, adding, that with the Digital Revolution enabling round the clock global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries. We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform," Ambani said in a statement.

