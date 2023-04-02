A day after the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated in Mumbai, several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities attended the grand launch on 1 April where Nita Ambani performance stole the entire show.

Among the Bollywood celebrities that attended the grand gala included Hollywood stars Nick Johns, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Zendaya, supermodel Gigi Hadid and others. Zendaya stunned in a blue sequinned saree, supermodel Gigi Hadid opted for a white and golden coloured saree, while actor Tom Holland came in a suited avatar.

Apart from this, the gala was filled with Bollywood stars and leading the front was non other then King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan himself. It was also attended by Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and more stars.

Along with Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana too attended the gala, where both the ladies opted for sarees. Gauri opted for a white lace saree, Suhana channeled her inner desi girl and donned a shimmery golden one. Even SRK's son Aryan looked dapper as ever in an all-black ensemble.

Nita Ambani did a special performance at 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation'. During the launch, She did a choreographed act to Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram.

For the occassion, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and their family members, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wore traditional ensembles. Though Nita Ambani chose a jade blue brocade silk saree, she changed into a pink and red embellished lehenga set for her performance.

Check video here:

Speaking at the launch, Nita Ambani said, "For Mukesh and me, the NMACC is a dream come true. For a long time, we had nurtured a dream that India should have a world-class cultural centre. We were keen to create a space for promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage…: In cinema and music, In dance and drama, In literature and folklore, In arts and crafts, In science and spirituality, All of which is India’s intangible national wealth."

Adding more she said, "We envision this centre to become home not only to the finest talent from Indian cities, but also from our small towns and remotest villages. I truly hope this space continues to inspire and empower our future generations."

She added, "For as long as we have the stage, we have a voice. And as long as we have a voice, we have the power to tell our stories, stories to shape our history, stories to create a new Tryst with Destiny, and stories to change the world for the better!."