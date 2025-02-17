Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani delivered the keynote address at the Harvard India Conference 2025 this weekend, and drew praise for her “rapid-fire answers” on husband and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, according to viral videos doing the rounds on social media.

She was asked about Mukesh Ambani and Prime Minster Narendra Modi during the ‘rapid fire’ round, and her intelligent response was: “I think Prime Minister Modi ji is good for the nation, and my husband Mukesh is good for my home.” (sic)

The Reliance Foundation chairperson's witty answer drew loud cheers and laughter from the audience.

Watch the viral video featuring Nita Ambani here:

The video is already going viral on social media, with many praising her for her clever response.

Nita Ambani on Olympics Nita Ambani discussed a range of topics during her address, from sports and Olympics to India's art and culture, stressing on how they can play a strong role in positioning the country in the modern world.

Nita Ambani, who is an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member spoke at length on sports, expressing her happiness that cricket would be a part of Olympics in 2028.

"India is a sport-loving nation. For the Tokyo Olympics, the maximum viewership for the Olympic channel came from India, so imagine what would happen if we added cricket to it. So that's the time when my mind started ticking as to how do I convince the committee members to have cricket as an Olympic sport. Now, they were still in the belief that cricket is a five-day long cricket match... I informed them and this is going to be a win-win situation if you have cricket as an Olympic spot and you'll have the backing of probably two billion people. So I think that is the plug that I used and I'm so happy that now cricket will be an Olympic sport," she said.

Nita Ambani at Harvard India Conference The annual Havard India Conference took place on February 15 and 16, and Nita Ambani was invited as a speaker for the event. After the keynote address, she sat down for a fireside chat with Nitin Nohria, a noted academic and former Dean of Harvard Business School.