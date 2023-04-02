Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opens in Mumbai. All you need to know about NMACC3 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 02:38 PM IST
- NMACC is India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space as it showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.
Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated on Friday in Mumbai. Nita Ambani performed traditional puja on Ramnavmi on Thursday to seek the Almighty's blessings on the eve of the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities marked the 2-day long event.
