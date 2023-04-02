Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated on Friday in Mumbai. Nita Ambani performed traditional puja on Ramnavmi on Thursday to seek the Almighty's blessings on the eve of the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities marked the 2-day long event.

B-town celebs like Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhat, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas attaneded the event. American model Gigi Hadid, fashion designer Law Roach, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz were also present.

The second day saw performance by Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna on 'Nacho Nacho' at NMACC. Shahrukh Khan took performed on ‘Pathaan’ hit number ‘Jhoome Jo Pathan’ and was joined by Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire and rapped to famous song ‘Apna Time Aayega’. He later called on Priyanka Chopra Jonas to the stage and danced to Gallan Goodiyaan from 2015 hit film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Speaking on the NMACC, Nita Ambani said, "Bringing this Cultural Centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality. A space where we showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India."

Here's all you need to know about NMACC:

NMACC is India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space as it showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

The Centre marks another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

NMACC is located within the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's BKC.

It is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube.

The Grand Theatre is a combination of a world-class integrated Dolby Atmos Surround Sound System and Virtual Acoustic System, ingenious seating arrangement and a special programmable lighting system. It is enhanced by 8,400+ Swarovski crystals that create a unique yet multidimensional experience.

The Studio Theatre at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is perfect for small-scale and intimate performances. The 250-seater space has a telescopic seating system that dynamically transforms according to the needs of the event, making it 100% flexible for the artists. The integrated voice recording and production capabilities will make it a preferred venue for the performers

The Cube can be transformed to host a variety of performances, making it an incubator of new art forms and the go-to platform for discovering innovative new-age talent.

The Centre also features the Art House, a four-storey 16,000 sq. ft. dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world. The expansive venue, which will also open its doors to workshops and educational events, has been designed by Richard Gluckman who is best known for designing the Musée Picasso, the Andy Warhol Museum and the Mori Art Museum.

Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' - one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

List Upcoming events at NMACC

The Cultural Centre will open for public from 3 April with a list of events already lined up. Booking of the events can be done on the NMACC website and Book my show.