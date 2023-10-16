Nithari killings investigation was 'botched up': What Allahabad High Court said. Top 7 quotes
Nithari killings: The court took note of the fact that the prosecution kept changing its position -- from attributing the recoveries jointly on Pandher and Koli initially to ‘the guilt was fastened exclusively’ on Koli at later stages
The Allahabad High Court today expressed 'disappointment' with the probe in Nithari killings which shocked the nation. The High Court which acquitted accused Moninder Singh Pandher and Surendra Koli stated that the investigation was "botched up" and "basic norms of collecting evidence" were "brazenly violated". The High Court also said that it was "betrayal of public trust" by responsible agencies and the failure of prosecution. The High Court said the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt in these specific cases. Pandher was acquitted in two cases in which he was facing the death penalty while Koli was let off in 12 cases in which he was awarded capital punishment.